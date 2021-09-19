NC woman details how COVID-19 took the life of her husband, 42

"(After that) He's like, 'I don't want to go back there,'" Jessica said. "Tuesday he was miserable, but he was moving around and drinking."

That evening, they received results from blood work that were worrisome, Jessica said. She decided to drive him back to Catawba Valley Medical Center the next day, Aug. 18. By the time they arrived and got out of the car, Jason was unable to walk. He collapsed. Hospital staff had to carry him in and admit him.

By then, he had pneumonia in both lungs — bacterial and viral.

"So from Monday morning to Wednesday morning it progressed through the roof. They should have taken him Monday," Jessica said. "But their beds are full."

After five hours of waiting for an open room, Jason was taken to the only available space — the room where prison inmates are kept when admitted. Jessica was the only visitor allowed, but the family was supporting them from the outside, sister-in-law, Kristen Lail said. Kristen is married to Jason's twin brother.

"We were just all glad he was there, and they weren't sending him home for once. They were actually keeping him," Kristen said.