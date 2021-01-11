Choo-choose: NCDOT auction for train cars attracts few buyers

RALEIGH — The state's online auction of nine railroad cars once owned by the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus failed to generate a buyer, but the N.C. Department of Transportation says it will try again.

State transportation officials put the cars up for sale last month, along with seven other old rail cars no longer needed.

The state received an offer for two of the cars, both passenger models built in the 1960s with an asking price of $75,000 apiece.

The state is still evaluating those offers, said Jason Orthner, director of NCDOT's Rail Division.

He added that the state will organize another online auction for the other 14 cars, probably by the end of the month.

NCDOT will consider lowering the asking prices and revising the terms and conditions of the sales to try to entice more bids, he said.

"What we have here is a very unique product, and you don't have just your normal folks who are interested," he said. "It's difficult to nail down what the price point is for this market."