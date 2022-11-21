NCDOT's new 'snow plow' simulator forces drivers to face cold, hard truths of the job

MORGANTON — The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s winter weather prep is going digital this year with a "snow plow simulator" designed to give employees more training time without getting behind the wheel of an actual vehicle.

The new simulator has only been in service about a month, but already has trained more than 250 drivers, said Mark Scott, a safety consultant for NCDOT. The company that develops the simulators also offers similar devices for aircraft and military vehicles.

“We’re going to put our drivers behind the seats in the simulator before they go out into the field in a dump truck,” Scott said.

Scott said the person running the simulation can throw in almost any scenario imaginable, whether it’s changing the weather conditions, making the landscape more difficult or adding in a misfortune like a blown tire or malfunctioning engine. There is about 200 vehicles to choose when setting up the simulation — all to match what the NCDOT has in its inventory.

The focus now is on snow and ice season.

“We are running snow plow training, both in the urban environment, and the rural environment and the mountain environment,” Scott explained. “Many of the drivers have been assigned specific roads, and they say the roads in the simulator and what they actually push snow on are virtually the same.”

The simulator grades each run and gives drivers a better idea of what they need to do in the field.

“The positive thing is we can go through and we can look to see where the driver’s mistakes may be, review those and then try to do it again and get an improvement on their driving abilities,” Scott said. “We’re hoping that they’ll take lessons from the simulator and put them into effect on the streets.”

Scott said the simulators ultimately are saving the taxpayers now rather than later.

“If we have an accident, if we’re out in the real world, in real time, we can’t redo it,” Scott said. “If we do it in the simulator, we just hit a reset button and say: ‘Let’s start all over again and see where your errors were.’ Those are all positive things.”

He said looking to the future, NCDOT is considering expanding the program to include their heavy equipment as well.

“It really does reduce costs for the taxpayers and the NCDOT,” Scott said. “It reduces hazards to the motoring public. The more hours you put out on the road, time behind the wheel, that increases our risk hazards.”

The simulators won’t completely replace real-world training, but they give drivers more time behind the wheel at a lower cost before putting them in the seat of a truck.

“We’ve done over 250, approaching 300, people running through the simulators from 20-something-year veterans to 12-month employees that have just been hired and they all said we should have had this a long time ago,” Scott said.