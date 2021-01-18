Neo-Nazi paraphernalia for sale at gun show on NC fairgrounds draws complaints. Vendor asked to stop selling the applique patches.

RALEIGH — Managers of the Dixie Gun and Knife Classic asked a vendor to remove neo-Nazi patches from a sale table Sunday after a complaint to the N.C. State Fairgrounds, where the event was held this weekend.

Sarah Ray, spokeswoman for the N.C. State Fair, said she learned of the items — applique patches bearing the swastika and the SS bolts — early Sunday when the N.C. State Fairgrounds and the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services were tagged on Twitter in a post that asked, "Why are you guys allowing vendors to sell Nazi merchandise at the Dixie Gun and Knife show?"

The posts showed a photo of the items on display next to patches and other goods featuring the Confederate flag, as well as items showing support for President Donald Trump.

Ray said Sunday that after seeing the post, she contacted Missy Fields of Ken Fields Promotions, which puts on the show four times a year at the fairgrounds. The shows have been held at the fairgrounds since the 1980s, Ray said.

Ray said the N.C. State Fairgrounds, which leases the Jim Graham Building for the gun and knife show and dozens of other events each year, has no policy on what can be offered for sale.