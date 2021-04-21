New bill seeks to end decades-old practice of N.C. sheriffs issuing gun permits

RALEIGH — North Carolina would end the long practice of sheriffs issuing permits to county residents before they can buy handguns in a measure recommended on Tuesday by a House judiciary committee.
During the permit process, which dates to 1919, a sheriff decides whether an applicant is of good moral character, plans to use the weapon for a lawful purpose and conducts a criminal background check. People convicted of felonies and other crimes can't be issued permits.
But many say the practice is outdated and carried out unevenly, depending on the county and the sheriff.
“It’s been a very flawed system for a very long time,” said state Rep. Jay Adams, a Catawba County Republican and a bill sponsor.
Adams said federal gun dealers already are required to perform instant background checks before a person can buy or receive a handgun. These reviews also include information about whether the individual has been involuntarily committed for mental health or substance abuse treatment, which would be grounds for denying the sale.
A more robust national background check system is the main reason why the North Carolina Sheriffs' Association is now backing a repeal after years of opposing the idea. North Carolina has made a concerted effort to upload more state mental health records to the database, Adams said.
What the national background check “has done to the pistol purchase permit is what email has done to a fax machine, and that is, it's made it obsolete,” Eddie Caldwell, the association's executive vice president, said after the voice vote.
Permits already aren’t required if someone wants to buy a rifle. And the measure wouldn’t end the 25-year-old requirement that sheriffs issue concealed-weapons permits. Under current law, people with such permits don't need to get a separate purchase permit.
Democratic House judiciary committee members who voted against the measure noted it also would also eliminate a previous requirement that individuals get an OK from the sheriff before buying a pistol from another individual in a private sale.
“For decades, the permit purchase law has been the backbone of public safety in North Carolina, keeping guns out of the hands of felons, domestic abusers and people experiencing a mental health crisis," Becky Ceartas with North Carolinians Against Gun Violence told the panel. "I urge you to preserve the system."
Still, doing away with the pistol purchase permit process has been a top priority of gun rights groups for years. Andy Stevens of Grass Roots North Carolina said the pistol purchase law “was never envisioned to have 100 different sheriffs interpret the law in different ways."