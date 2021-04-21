New bill seeks to end decades-old practice of N.C. sheriffs issuing gun permits

What the national background check “has done to the pistol purchase permit is what email has done to a fax machine, and that is, it's made it obsolete,” Eddie Caldwell, the association's executive vice president, said after the voice vote.

Permits already aren’t required if someone wants to buy a rifle. And the measure wouldn’t end the 25-year-old requirement that sheriffs issue concealed-weapons permits. Under current law, people with such permits don't need to get a separate purchase permit.

Democratic House judiciary committee members who voted against the measure noted it also would also eliminate a previous requirement that individuals get an OK from the sheriff before buying a pistol from another individual in a private sale.

“For decades, the permit purchase law has been the backbone of public safety in North Carolina, keeping guns out of the hands of felons, domestic abusers and people experiencing a mental health crisis," Becky Ceartas with North Carolinians Against Gun Violence told the panel. "I urge you to preserve the system."

Still, doing away with the pistol purchase permit process has been a top priority of gun rights groups for years. Andy Stevens of Grass Roots North Carolina said the pistol purchase law “was never envisioned to have 100 different sheriffs interpret the law in different ways."