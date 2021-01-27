New COVID-19 strain found in N.C. is more contagious, harder to detect

CHARLOTTE — The testing infrastructure that hospitals and local health departments in North Carolina rely on is not equipped to routinely screen for the highly contagious coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom found in Mecklenburg County last weekend, officials said.
Top doctors from Atrium Health and Novant Health say they, like most hospital systems, aren't able to routinely screen for the UK variant or other strains that have mutated from the novel coronavirus.
"We don't know how much of this new strain we have in our community. We know it's here, and that's the main thing we need to know right now," said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County's director of public health.
Protecting yourself from the new strain, Harris said, requires the same safeguards promoted throughout the pandemic: Stay home, avoid gatherings with people you don't live with and, of course, wear a mask.
North Carolina's first case of the UK variant — considered far more contagious than other coronavirus strains circulating across the world — was identified in Mecklenburg last weekend. It's the only known case of that variant in the state, though hospital leaders say Mecklenburg likely has far more cases circulating in the community beyond the first infection reported.
Public health experts say in addition to the limited information about its prevalence in North Carolina, the more contagious strain could pose challenges for contact tracing and other measures aimed at slowing transmission.
Among the steepest challenges to getting an accurate picture of the prevalence of coronavirus variants — including those observed in Brazil and South Africa — is screening the genetic material in a test sample.
Dr. Katie Passaretti, Atrium's director of infection prevention, said limits to genomic sequencing — which scientists have relied on to analyze mutations to the coronavirus — make it difficult to pinpoint the transmission of virus strains locally.
"It's a relatively small subset of samples that go for this specific strain typing," Passaretti said. "These strains absolutely are of concern."
Novant doesn't have the ability to conduct genomic sequencing either.
"Those variants have been found in 45 countries around the world, and they're going to be found in the United States as well," said Dr. David Priest, an infectious-diseases specialist with the hospital system. "We're not surprised when we hear reports that some have been discovered."
The UK variant sample detected from a Mecklenburg resident was confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
David Wessner, a biology professor at Davidson College, said unlike the United Kingdom, the United States has not implemented a robust screening system to detect coronavirus variants. And while it's very common for viruses to mutate, scientists who watch those changes can provide crucial information if variants are more transmissible or cause more severe illness.
Harris said her department is "always advocating for additional screening capacity" for variants.
"It's difficult to know what's happening in our communities without the information that comes from that type of screening," she said.
State officials did not disclose any additional information about the Mecklenburg adult diagnosed with the variant, including the potential source of infection, recent travel history and how many people might have exposed.
Epidemiologists say the UK variant has not taken a firm hold in North Carolina yet. Over the last two weeks, the number of new cases and hospitalizations has slowly declined — suggesting Mecklenburg is emerging from a post-holiday surge.
Mutant strains could thwart that progress, though it could take several weeks before case tallies — and later, hospitalizations — reflect the full impact. And an extremely limited supply of COVID-19 vaccines means only basic coronavirus safeguards are available to blunt more outbreaks.
"We don't have a good sense of widespread it is," said Michael Thompson, an associate chair of public health sciences at UNC-Charlotte.
In April, Charlotte was the original epicenter of North Carolina's COVID-19 pandemic, partially since the region is a major travel hub. That could also explain why Mecklenburg was the first to report the UK strain — and could soon prompt similar concern in the Triangle, as people from abroad fly into Raleigh-Durham International Airport.