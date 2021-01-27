New COVID-19 strain found in N.C. is more contagious, harder to detect

CHARLOTTE — The testing infrastructure that hospitals and local health departments in North Carolina rely on is not equipped to routinely screen for the highly contagious coronavirus variant from the United Kingdom found in Mecklenburg County last weekend, officials said.

Top doctors from Atrium Health and Novant Health say they, like most hospital systems, aren't able to routinely screen for the UK variant or other strains that have mutated from the novel coronavirus.

"We don't know how much of this new strain we have in our community. We know it's here, and that's the main thing we need to know right now," said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County's director of public health.

Protecting yourself from the new strain, Harris said, requires the same safeguards promoted throughout the pandemic: Stay home, avoid gatherings with people you don't live with and, of course, wear a mask.

North Carolina's first case of the UK variant — considered far more contagious than other coronavirus strains circulating across the world — was identified in Mecklenburg last weekend. It's the only known case of that variant in the state, though hospital leaders say Mecklenburg likely has far more cases circulating in the community beyond the first infection reported.