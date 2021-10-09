New group wants more minorities to vote Democrat — and it has just the plan

About one million people of color did not vote in North Carolina’s 2020 elections despite being eligible, says the executive director of a new group focused on reducing that number and helping Democratic candidates win.

The New North Carolina Project launched last week, hoping to replicate the success of Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Democrats in other states in expanding the electorate through community outreach and organizing.

Aimy Steele, a former Spanish teacher and school principal from Concord, is the group’s executive director. Like Abrams, Steele is a Black woman who lost a close election. In Steele’s case, she lost two close state House elections in Cabarrus County in 2018 and 2020.

“In the age of Stacey Abrams, who has provided the playbook and provided it online, Stacey cannot be everywhere all the time and cannot be all things. So we have to be Stacey-like, and Aimy is Stacey-like,” said state Sen. Natalie Murdock, a Durham Democrat who grew up in Greensboro and attended Dudley High. “She is who we need to get this project off the ground.”

The New North Carolina Project, whose name is borrowed (with permission) from the Abrams-founded New Georgia Project, has raised about $2 million.