New indictment lists numerous North Carolina links to assault on U.S. Capitol

Crowl, according to the indictment, took part in a December training exercise at an unidentified North Carolina location.

In a Dec. 30 exchange of text messages a week before the riot, Watkins said she would reach out to an unidentified co-conspirator to "see if N.C. boys are coming" to the protests.

Caldwell, her counterpart in Virginia, responded two hours later: "At least one full bus 40+ people coming from N.C.," he wrote, according to the indictment.

On Jan. 1, Caldwell sent another text referring to North Carolina members of the Oath Keepers, which is largely made up of former or current military and police who have pledged "to defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic." Caldwell, Crowl and Watkins, whom prosecutors say belong to the group, are also veterans.

"Oathkeeper friends from North Carolina are taking commercial buses up early in the morning on the 6th and back same night," Caldwell wrote, according to the indictment.

The indictment also refers to "Person Three," who Caldwell and Watkins had contacted for information about the North Carolina contingent. On the day of the assault, according to the indictment, Person Three appears to have a heavily armed contingency plan.