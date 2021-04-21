New N.C. bill aims to 'provide dignity' to pregnant women behind bars

Shackling pregnant women is already barred by a state prison policy going back to 2017, but Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee acknowledged that some correctional workers haven't always followed the rules. Jails have a patchwork of procedures, depending on the county and the sheriff.

The bill would bar the use of all kinds of restraints on women serving time or awaiting trial during their second and third trimesters, during labor and six weeks after delivery. There are exceptions, such as when a woman inmate is being transported outside the prison or jail, as long as she is not in labor. Only handcuffs or wrist restraints, secured in front of the woman’s body, can be used in such cases.

Kristie Puckett Williams, who now leads a criminal justice reform effort at the North Carolina ACLU, was in the Mecklenburg County Jail for months while pregnant more than a decade ago. She received no prenatal care and didn’t know she was having twins until she delivered.

Williams said the shackling of pregnant women is very "dehumanizing, demeaning and demoralizing” and often hurts Black women the most. She recalls being restrained around her hands and waist, making it difficult to walk while she held up oversized pants.

“Let’s put the partisan politics away and provide dignity for incarcerated people,” Williams said.