New N.C. laws about moms behind bars, kids in court and bad cops now in effect

Another bipartisan measure now lifts the minimum age that children can be prosecuted in juvenile courts from 6 to 8. North Carolina had the lowest age for juvenile adjudication set by law in the country. Supporters of the change said the youngest offenders lack the intellectual capacity to understand the juvenile court proceedings and assist in their defense.

Some 8- or 9-year-olds who commit the most severe felonies would still have to go to juvenile court and before a judge, who could require intensive treatment and even probation. Otherwise, children in this age range could still receive several months of counseling.

Police reform measures passed and signed by Gov. Roy Cooper contain several items also starting Wednesday. They came in response to recent deadly law enforcement confrontations with citizens around the country, including the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

One provision now places a duty on all law enforcement officers to report a fellow officer's apparent excessive force to a superior within 72 hours of the occurrence.