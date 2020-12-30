New NC state employees, teachers won't get retiree health benefits if they start in 2021

Q: What about current state employees? Are they affected?

A: No, if you are a state employee by Dec. 31, 2020, then you still get the health benefit when you retire. And state employees still get the health plan while they are still employed.

"All we do is at the treasurer's office is make money and save money, that's all we do. And deliver checks," Folwell said. "All that money goes back into the pension plan, back into the health plan to keep it solvent for this and the next generation of public sector workers."

Q: Can you be more specific about the change?

A: According to the treasurer's office, this "amends Article 3B of Chapter 135 of the General Statutes to require that retirees must earn contributory retirement service in the Teachers' and State Employees' Retirement System (or in an allowed local system unit), the Consolidated Judicial Retirement System, and the Legislative Retirement System prior to January 1, 2021, and not withdraw that service, in order to be eligible for retiree medical benefits under the amended law."

Q: Does this affect my pension?

A: No.

