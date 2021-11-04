New North Carolina redistricting maps are almost official and, of course, controversial

RALEIGH — The General Assembly has completed redistricting maps for the next decade, carving boundaries that would likely give Republicans at least two more U.S. House seats and help the GOP retain its state legislative majorities.

The House and Senate voted along party lines for districts drawn on the basis of 2020 census figures. Each of the three maps — for the House, Senate and congressional delegation — had already passed one chamber by Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp can’t block redistricting plans, leaving Democrats and their allies with lawsuits as their remaining tool to fight them. In the 2010s, they successfully challenged GOP maps as illegal partisan and racial gerrymanders — problems they believe exist now. One lawsuit already has been initiated.

“Is it going to come down to litigation being filed? Yes — and what the courts have to say about it,” said state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri of Wake County, the Democrats' No. 2 leader.

If the maps are upheld, they would get first use for the March 8 primary.