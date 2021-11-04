New North Carolina redistricting maps are almost official and, of course, controversial

RALEIGH — The General Assembly has completed redistricting maps for the next decade, carving boundaries that would likely give Republicans at least two more U.S. House seats and help the GOP retain its state legislative majorities.
The House and Senate voted along party lines for districts drawn on the basis of 2020 census figures. Each of the three maps — for the House, Senate and congressional delegation — had already passed one chamber by Wednesday.
Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp can’t block redistricting plans, leaving Democrats and their allies with lawsuits as their remaining tool to fight them. In the 2010s, they successfully challenged GOP maps as illegal partisan and racial gerrymanders — problems they believe exist now. One lawsuit already has been initiated.
“Is it going to come down to litigation being filed? Yes — and what the courts have to say about it,” said state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri of Wake County, the Democrats' No. 2 leader.
If the maps are upheld, they would get first use for the March 8 primary.
The maps reflect population growth in North Carolina — the nation's ninth largest state with more than 10.4 million people — over the past decade in counties in and around Raleigh and Charlotte. More lawmakers will represent top urban areas. Meanwhile, many rural areas that saw overall population declines between 2010 and 2020 will have fewer legislators representing them.
The congressional boundaries contain a new 14th seat for North Carolina thanks to that growth. It's estimated that Republicans likely would win 10 of those seats instead of the eight they currently hold. North Carolina is otherwise a closely divided state politically — former President Donald Trump won the state in 2020 by just 74,500 votes.
First-term Democratic Rep. Kathy Manning of Greensboro would face an uphill battle to return to Congress in 2023. Her current central North Carolina district will be fractured into boundaries for four seats.
And a shifting district for veteran Democratic Rep. G.K. Butterfield of Wilson, who represents northeastern North Carolina, would make the seat highly competitive. Butterfield, a former Congressional Black Caucus chair, has represented many majority-Black counties over the years.
“What we’re experiencing now is what I would call extreme, extreme gerrymandering,” Butterfield told The Associated Press in an interview this week. “Not only does it give Republicans a partisan advantage, it also disadvantages African-American communities all across North Carolina. And so it’s unacceptable.”
Other reviews of legislative maps estimate Republicans winning roughly 70 of the House's 120 seats and 30 of 50 Senate seats. Republicans currently hold a 69-51 seat advantage in the House and 28-22 margin in the Senate.
Republicans said the process wasn't overtly partisan or that they worked to dilute minority voting.
“I'm not considering political data, electoral data, in the drafting of these maps, so I have no idea what their outcome is going to be,” said Rep. Destin Hall, a Caldwell County Republican and House Redistricting Committee chairman.
Mapmakers said they abided by redistricting criteria such as minimizing the number of counties that are divided between districts and the municipalities that are split.
“I feel that we have complied with the law,” said state Sen. Ralph Hise, a Mitchell County Republican and a redistricting committee co-chairman.
But Democrats said it's obvious Republicans drew maps to enrich their own partisan advantage, ignoring pleas from the public for a congressional plan that better reflects the state's evenly split political environment. Black voters also are losing out in the process, one Democrat said.
“It appears that there’s an attack on the African-American vote,” said Rep. Kandie Smith of Pitt County. “People don’t want gerrymandering — that’s what we have. People don’t want packing — that’s what we’re doing."