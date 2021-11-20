New rail hub in small N.C. town won't solve supply-chain snafus, but it'll help

"We know that a good transportation system is a backbone of a good economy," state Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said at Thursday's ceremony. "Projects like this Carolina Connector are part of that logistical network that we will need to keep our economy competitive not only now but in the future."

CSX operates an intermodal truck-rail terminal in Charlotte, and Norfolk Southern railroad has terminals there and in Greensboro. But the Carolina Connector is the first intermodal hub in the eastern half of North Carolina, which is why state officials were so eager to see it built.

CCX started up in early October. For now, it is primarily moving containers that originate at the Port of Wilmington or businesses in the region onto trains bound for distribution in the Midwest.

Recently, the Biden administration named CCX one of five inland yards that could help alleviate the jam of containers at the Port of Savannah in Georgia. Because CCX just opened, some think it could easily handle more.

"As you can see, we've got a lot of room to grow," said CSX spokesman Bryan Tucker, pointing to open storage spaces and a line of empty truck chassis. "When you see what's happening at the ports and you look at a place like this, there's a lot of potential."