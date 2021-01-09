New strain of COVID-19 isn't in N.C. yet, but we should act like it is, Gov. Cooper says

The transmission rate needs to be pushed below one for the COVID-19 pandemic to begin to stop, Weber said. That becomes more difficult with a more infectious strain because it is more likely to infect someone who has not already had COVID-19 or has not taken a vaccine.

"As the virus becomes more infectious, you need a larger number of people immune by one mechanism or another to protect those who have not acquired disease," Weber said.

Factors scientists are investigating include whether the new strain results in more hospitalizations and more deaths than older strains of COVID-19.

While evidence is scant due to the developing nature of the virus, British scientists tracked 1,340 people infected with the new strain and 1,360 people infected with older strains. Twelve of those infected with the new strain died within a month of infection, while 10 of the people with older strains died.

"There's no evidence that the new strains are more deadly in any way," Weber said.

No vaccine impact