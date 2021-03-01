New test results show what many feared: N.C. students aren't doing well during pandemic

The Department of Public Instruction says this fall's data isn't comparable to last fall because students still have until July 5 to take the exams. The state agency also says that there could be potential differences in the demographics of the students who took the tests this year compared to last year.

Students behind on reading

Third-grade students who took the beginning-of-grade reading exam also fared poorly.

The test is usually given within the first 20 days of the school year. But schools are being allowed to wait until March 12 this year. Because of that, the Department of Public Instruction says this limits any comparisons to prior years.

As of Feb. 9, however, 67.7% of third-grade students had taken the beginning-of-grade test. So far, 58.2% of them scored a Level I — the lowest rating on the exam. That compares to 49.8% last school year.

More troubling, results show that three quarters of third-graders aren't yet proficient in reading.

More tests this spring

Some groups have urged suspending standardized tests this school year because of the pandemic.