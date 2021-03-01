New test results show what many feared: N.C. students aren't doing well during pandemic

RALEIGH — The first round of statewide school test results are back, and they show that North Carolina students aren't doing as well as they did before the coronavirus pandemic.
The results that will be shared at Wednesday's State Board of Education meeting are simply sobering. They show that the majority of high school students didn't pass the end-of-course exams given in the fall. The passing rates are also sharply lower on most of those exams than last academic year, but the state Department of Public Instruction is cautioning against comparing the results.
Complicating matters, the test data also shows that three quarters of third-graders aren't proficient in reading.
The results offer the first statewide look at how students are doing academically during the pandemic. Since March 2020, students have received limited or no in-person instruction as schools switched to online classes as the state went into quarantine.
And apparently, that has impacted learning.
Even before the tests, school districts were reporting lower grades and student attendance compared to past years.
The N.C. House unanimously passed a bill last week requiring school districts to create a summer school program to help students who've struggled during the pandemic.
"There's a lot of those at-risk children who desperately need this who, if we don't do something, are going to fall further and further behind," said House Speaker Tim Moore, one of the bill's primary sponsors.
High school scores drop
In December and January, high school students across the state took end-of-course exams in biology, English 2, Math 1 and Math 3. Students had to take the exams at school, even if they were taking all classes online.
The state gave flexibility for when students could take the fall exams, allowing them to do it as late as summer. According to the Department of Public Instruction, 86.3% of the students who were expected to take the exams did so as of Feb. 9.
The majority of those students failed the Math 1, Math 3 and biology exams.
Here's a closer look at the results:
• In Math 1, 66.4% of students weren't proficient. It was 48.2% during the fall 2019-20 semester.
• In Math 3, 54.9% of students failed compared to 44.5% the prior fall.
• In biology, 54.5% of students didn't pass. It was 42.1% last fall.
• Only in English 2 was there any improvement — and it was only slightly. This year, 41.4% of students didn't fail compared to 42% the prior fall.
The Department of Public Instruction says this fall's data isn't comparable to last fall because students still have until July 5 to take the exams. The state agency also says that there could be potential differences in the demographics of the students who took the tests this year compared to last year.
Students behind on reading
Third-grade students who took the beginning-of-grade reading exam also fared poorly.
The test is usually given within the first 20 days of the school year. But schools are being allowed to wait until March 12 this year. Because of that, the Department of Public Instruction says this limits any comparisons to prior years.
As of Feb. 9, however, 67.7% of third-grade students had taken the beginning-of-grade test. So far, 58.2% of them scored a Level I — the lowest rating on the exam. That compares to 49.8% last school year.
More troubling, results show that three quarters of third-graders aren't yet proficient in reading.
More tests this spring
Some groups have urged suspending standardized tests this school year because of the pandemic.
But last week, the U.S. Department of Education announced that it wouldn't give testing waivers this school year. Federal officials say that the tests are needed — which were delayed once last year because of the pandemic — so that both schools and parents can see how students are doing.
The U.S. Department of Education will instead give states more flexibility in how the exams are given. This means North Carolina elementary and middle school students will take end-of-grade exams in reading, math and science this spring. High school students will have to take the end-of-course exams.