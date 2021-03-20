New Vatican position on same-sex marriage is old — but troubling for some N.C. Catholics

Not reflecting 'more open spirit'

Pope Francis is quoted in the decree and assented to it, a marked departure from more conciliatory comments he has made since being elected in 2013. While some of his predecessors have said same-sex relationships are deviant and immoral, Francis has said the church needs to be more welcoming to its LGBTQ followers.

Chuck Small, a lifelong Catholic born in Chicago, raised in Indiana and living now in Raleigh, said the church's assertion isn't revelatory.

"There was nothing new in that document," Small said. "Everything in that document has been church teaching. So when I say that I feel pain from it, it's not pain from knowing that this is what the church said. It's the way in which it was said, that seems not to reflect a more open spirit that I really felt Francis has shown in the past several years."

Small said it's important to note that while the document quotes the pope, it was not authored by him and uses language he has not used in public. For instance, in speaking of the LGBTQ community, Pope Francis has used the phrase "sexual orientation," which Small said is an acknowledgment of the general scientific belief that sexual preference is the result of a combination of environmental, emotional, hormonal and biological factors.