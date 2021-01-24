NFL revives interest in 2015 killing of Charlotte woman by a police officer

Through a tweet Friday, the National Football League revived interest in the 2015 killing of a Charlotte woman by a police officer who'd been called to help her.

Janisha Fonville and others across the United States were recognized by NFL players and coaches through the league's helmet decal program this season.

The program honors "victims of systemic racism, victims of police brutality, and social justice heroes," the NFL said in announcing the program in September.

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley II wore a decal with Fonville's name on the back of his helmet.

In Friday's tweet, the NFL included a photo of Fonville beside a picture of Gurley and the back of his helmet with Fonville's name decal.

"Say her name: Janisha Fonville," reads the tweet, which includes the hashtag SayTheirStories.

No charges against officer

The 20-year-old Fonville had been diagnosed with a mood disorder and depression, The Charlotte Observer reported in 2015. She was once hospitalized for intentionally cutting herself.