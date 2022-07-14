No deaths in Virginia flooding that washed out homes, roads

Damaged vehicles rest under debris, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.
Michael Clubb - freelancer, FR171824 AP
Water and mud build up in the parking lot of the Whitewood Community Center,, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.
Michael Clubb - freelancer, FR171824 AP
Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.
Michael Clubb - freelancer, FR171824 AP
A water line marks the facade of Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.
Michael Clubb - freelancer, FR171824 AP
A house that was moved off of its foundation following a flash flood rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.
Michael Clubb - freelancer, FR171824 AP
A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood . Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.
GRUNDY, Va. — Rains that swiftly flooded a remote corner of southwest Virginia washed out roads, tore homes from their foundations and left people scrambling to find loved ones in areas where phone service was knocked out completely.
Authorities feared the worst Wednesday as they were inundated with calls from people who said they were unable to reach family members, leaving a total of 44 people unaccounted for, said Billy Chrimes, a search and rescue specialist with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. But by noon Thursday, everyone had been located.
"We walk into it as a worst case scenario. We plan for the worst, we hope for the best, and once again, that's been the case," Chrimes said.
First responders in Buchanan County began receiving reports of rising water and damage Tuesday night after a torrential rainstorm swamped the mountainous area. Several communities in the Virginia county that borders West Virginia and Kentucky were affected.
Residents said they were stunned by the dramatic flooding, which caused mudslides that blocked roads, knocked out power and left many people without phone service.
"We gathered at my house and we said if it got any higher that we were just going to start heading up in the mountains to try to get safe, but luckily, thank God, we didn't have to," Deana Kimbrough told WCYB-TV.
Seth Owens told the station he was among people who sought refuge at a post office and witnessed houses washing away.
"The next thing you know, the house is floating on down through there. … Two of the houses washed off," he said.
In Whitewood, an unincorporated community with a population of about 500, mud left from the flooding was 1 to 2 feet deep in some places. At least one bridge had collapsed, and one home appeared to have been pulled from its foundation and carried across the street.
Authorities said only one injury was reported, and that was a snake bite. Three roads were closed Thursday, including Route 715, which was expected to remain closed indefinitely because of a bridge that was damaged by the flooding.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin plans to travel to Buchanan County on Friday to meet with families and first responders, and to tour areas affected by the flooding. Youngkin has declared a state of emergency to aid with the response and recovery efforts.
Chrimes said one of the biggest challenges for rescue crews was the large geographic area that was affected. He said crews searched 30 miles and more than 400 structures.
"We've seen everything from the landslides to just flooded roads, where the road's been completely washed away, and so that's presented challenges with getting our teams in and making access," he said.
"We have the mountains, not a lot of place for the water to go."
Sheriff John McClanahan said the floodwaters were receding and the county is working with the Virginia Department of Transportation crews to assess damages to homes and to remove debris and mud from the roadways to get them reopened.
Buchanan County also suffered serious flood damage last year, when the remnants of a hurricane hit the area in August, washing away homes and leaving one person dead. This week's flooding was less severe but more widespread, authorities said.
A Florida man who aspires to be a commercial pilot showed his skills when he landed a single-engine aircraft on a four-lane North Carolina road in an emergency. Video showed the plane missing cars and power lines as pilot Vincent Fraser touched down. The plane Fraser was flying on July 3 began to lose engine power as he was checking out land he had purchased near a lake. Fraser’s father-in-law also was aboard. A GoPro video posted by the sheriff’s office showed the plane sailing over cars on a highway before it landed. Oncoming traffic pulled to the shoulder to avoid a collision.
Whether you’re looking to give your little one a name that will blend in or stand out, you can easily check birth records online using the Social Security Administration’s database in order to see how popular any name you have in mind is.
Joel Reese, our local history librarian, telephoned me Wednesday morning, asking if I had heard that a French television crew was filming the exhumation of Peter Stuart Ney’s remains at Third Creek Presbyterian Church in Rowan County.
A North Carolina city known in part for its art, food and craft beer scene is at the center of a massive Twitter fight. Asheville, a city of about 94,000 tucked in the Blue Ridge Mountains, is trending on the social media platform Sunday, July 3, after national radio host Buck Sexton slammed its residents for their use of COVID-19 face masks. “Higher percentage of mask wearers in Asheville, NC ...
A man trying to escape arrest in North Carolina ended up begging police to come get him after he jumped in a lake and began to drown, according to the Wilmington Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in Wilmington’s 100-acre Greenfield Lake, which is unsafe for swimming due to an “increasing numbers of alligators.” Wilmington is 120 miles southeast of Raleigh. ...
Damaged vehicles rest under debris, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.
Water and mud build up in the parking lot of the Whitewood Community Center,, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.
Chairs and pews sink down in mud inside Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.
A water line marks the facade of Baptist Bible Church, Thursday, July 14, 2022, in Whitewood, Va., following a flash flood. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.
A house that was moved off of its foundation following a flash flood rests on top of a vehicle, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.
A truck sits on the edge over a river, Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Whitewood, Va., after being swept away in a flash flood . Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency to aid in the rescue and recovery efforts from Tuesday's floodwaters.