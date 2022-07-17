 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No joke: Man brandishes gun inside Charlotte comedy club, says leave

  • 0
Comedy Club-Shot Fired

In this April 20, 2020, photo, comedian Craig Robinson performs at the Laugh Factory comedy club in Los Angeles. A man fired a gun inside a comedy club in North Carolina Saturday night, July 16, 2022 shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said. No one was injured. Club employees told WSOC-TV that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 customers had been inside.

 Chris Pizzello - invision linkable, Invision

CHARLOTTE — A man fired a gun inside a comedy club over the weekend shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said.

The bizarre incident occurred around 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte. Club employees said that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 people had been inside.

“The suspect then discharged his weapon," Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement. "There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”

Robinson has starred in movies such as “Hot Tub Time Machine” as well as the American version of “The Office” television show. He said he was safe in a video posted later Saturday night to his Instagram account.

Robinson said that he and others backstage were escorted out after the man — who hasn't been identified — announced his threat.

People are also reading…

“I was in the Green Room and they were like ‘Everybody get out,’" he said. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Where exactly is NC setting of ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’?

Almost four years after it first hit bookshelves, the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ 2018 novel “Where the Crawdads Sing” is debuting on the big screen Friday. Since its release, the “Crawdads” book has captivated readers around the world, spending more than 160 weeks on the New York Times’ best sellers list to-date. Now, moviegoers will flock to theaters to see the people and places of the ...

WATCH NOW: Pilot lands plane on highway in NC mountains

WATCH NOW: Pilot lands plane on highway in NC mountains

A Florida man who aspires to be a commercial pilot showed his skills when he landed a single-engine aircraft on a four-lane North Carolina road in an emergency. Video showed the plane missing cars and power lines as pilot Vincent Fraser touched down. The plane Fraser was flying on July 3 began to lose engine power as he was checking out land he had purchased near a lake. Fraser’s father-in-law also was aboard. A GoPro video posted by the sheriff’s office showed the plane sailing over cars on a highway before it landed. Oncoming traffic pulled to the shoulder to avoid a collision.

Fugitive jumps in NC lake to escape, then begs pursuing cops to rescue him, police say

Fugitive jumps in NC lake to escape, then begs pursuing cops to rescue him, police say

A man trying to escape arrest in North Carolina ended up begging police to come get him after he jumped in a lake and began to drown, according to the Wilmington Police Department. It happened around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9, in Wilmington’s 100-acre Greenfield Lake, which is unsafe for swimming due to an “increasing numbers of alligators.” Wilmington is 120 miles southeast of Raleigh. ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Ricky Martin accused of incest by his 21-year-old nephew and could face up to 50 years’ jail if convicted

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert