No joke: Man brandishes gun inside Charlotte comedy club, says leave

CHARLOTTE — A man fired a gun inside a comedy club over the weekend shortly after it was evacuated and before actor and comedian Craig Robinson was set to perform, police said.

The bizarre incident occurred around 9 p.m. at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte. Club employees said that the man waved a gun around and told everyone to leave before the venue emptied out. About 50 people had been inside.

“The suspect then discharged his weapon," Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a statement. "There were no injuries and the suspect was taken into custody.”

Robinson has starred in movies such as “Hot Tub Time Machine” as well as the American version of “The Office” television show. He said he was safe in a video posted later Saturday night to his Instagram account.

Robinson said that he and others backstage were escorted out after the man — who hasn't been identified — announced his threat.

“I was in the Green Room and they were like ‘Everybody get out,’" he said. “It was wild. It was a moment for sure.”