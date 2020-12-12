'No margin left.' If new N.C. curfew can't slow COVID-19, are more drastic orders next?

"If you don't wear a seat belt, the risk that results from that is primarily your own. But the act of not wearing a mask is putting a number of people at risk... We are all in this together."

Indoor dining

Thomas, the UNC-CH epidemiologist, said he expects indoor dining at bars and restaurants will be the next tier of coronavirus restrictions.

Research indicates that the virus spreads more rapidly inside, particularly when people don't wear face masks, he said. Dining out becomes worrisome if people expand their social bubble beyond household members.

"(Restaurants) can adapt to outdoor gatherings, delivery and pick-up," Thomas said. "The state and most people are very resistant to shutting things down severely. Our (case) rates, although shockingly high, are not as high as they are in other states — maybe we can avoid that."

Ben Chapman, a professor and food safety specialist at N.C. State University, said cracking down on late-meal service makes sense to curb the prospect of large gatherings. Most restaurants are already following health guidelines, but Chapman said it's important people choose to frequent establishments where there is consistent mask wearing and socially distant seating.