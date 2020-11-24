No toilet paper? Pine cones perfect option amid pandemic shortages, park service jokes

Technically, none of these ideas are new. Mankind did what came naturally in the centuries before toilet paper was invented and environmentalists continue to tout such natural alternatives as part of the "leave no trace" approach.

The best of these options, as reported by Fire Heart Adventures: pine cones, dry sticks, sand stone rocks and snow.

"The highly textured surface of a pine cone is effective for scraping, although its lack of form-fitting contours has a tendency to leave unwanted stuff behind. Not to mention, there are sharp points present," Fire Heart Adventures says. "Work the pine cone too hard and your rump will pay the price next time you want to sit around a camp fire."

SurvalistSchool.com adds: "You want a fresh one right from the tree before it has opened to drop its seeds."

Snowballs are the safest and cleanest of the options, according to Backpacker.com. However, finding snow is often tougher than finding toilet paper this time of year.

"A handful of leaves is an obvious substitute for toilet paper, but proceed with caution. Besides poison ivy, numerous other plant species can cause rashes and irritation. Use them to wipe, and you're going to have a very, very bad time," the site reports.