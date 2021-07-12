No walls and no worries, this Charlotte prison is a paradise — and paradox

Another program works with families and children of incarcerated people and focuses on their social and emotional wellness. About 80% of the women at the center are mothers, and most of their children are under the age of 18. Research shows that parental incarceration can have residual effects on children that show up as behavioral and other health issues. That’s why leaders of the Center for Community Transitions say that a holistic approach is so important.

Ultimately, their residential program takes women out of prison cells and into the Center for Women, where they live full-time — without full freedom — but with more rehabilitative support than a traditional jail provides.

Curating it all is Patrice Funderburg, a former corporate human resources professional whose door is always open.

Women hear about the program through mostly word-of-mouth and can apply for acceptance. There are certain stipulations. They can’t have infractions from prison correctional officers for a certain period of time. They must also come from lower-security facilities.