No walls and no worries, this Charlotte prison is a paradise — and paradox

CHARLOTTE — Two gray houses stand on a small plot of land.
Inside, women swipe paintbrushes across canvases, mince vegetables with steady hands and, on occasion, glue their eyes to TV screens. Outside, they turn their faces upward to the sun, stroll through the green grass and water growing cucumbers in the garden.
There’s not a fence in sight.
To these women, it’s home. But it’s also prison.
The Center for Women serves up to 30 incarcerated women at a time from all over North Carolina, helping them adjust to the community before the completion of their sentences. It’s the only residential work-release program of its kind in the state.
Compared to most of the women’s prison experiences, it’s a paradise.
But paradise doesn’t usually have a warden.
The mission
Charlotte’s Center for Community Transitions, a nonprofit organization that provides reentry services to people and families who have experienced incarceration, works through a three-prong approach.
The employment program prepares incarcerated people to return to the workforce and work with people whose past arrests are barriers to getting jobs.
Another program works with families and children of incarcerated people and focuses on their social and emotional wellness. About 80% of the women at the center are mothers, and most of their children are under the age of 18. Research shows that parental incarceration can have residual effects on children that show up as behavioral and other health issues. That’s why leaders of the Center for Community Transitions say that a holistic approach is so important.
Ultimately, their residential program takes women out of prison cells and into the Center for Women, where they live full-time — without full freedom — but with more rehabilitative support than a traditional jail provides.
Curating it all is Patrice Funderburg, a former corporate human resources professional whose door is always open.
Women hear about the program through mostly word-of-mouth and can apply for acceptance. There are certain stipulations. They can’t have infractions from prison correctional officers for a certain period of time. They must also come from lower-security facilities.
Since the 1980s, the number of women locked up has skyrocketed, many of them Black and Latino. While there’s not one reason, Funderburg said some research attributes it to the increase in the number of men incarcerated and women becoming the primary caregivers in the home. There, the find themselves loaded with more responsibility and at a higher risk of poverty, putting them at a higher risk of incarceration.
Many of the women swept up into the criminal legal system struggle with substance abuse, mental illness and histories of physical and sexual abuse. They haven’t gotten the help they need, in or out of prison.
Kenny Robinson, who was formerly incarcerated, leads Freedom Fighting Missionaries, an organization that helps people recently released from jail or prison reenter the community. He says his female clients often face more barriers.
“It’s a very different dynamic for them. The same challenges exist for men, but it’s even greater simply because that person is a woman,” he said, citing motherhood and domestic violence as added elements. “The challenges are much greater.”
The paradox
When Philando Castile was fatally shot by a police officer near Minneapolis in 2016, Funderburg decided she had to make a difference.
“It was very much a divine intervention moment for me that just kind of threw me into work that I was called to do,” she said. “It was during that time that I also began to really get interested in movement building and activism and advocacy and who even does criminal justice work in the Charlotte community, which is how I found out about (Center for Community Transitions) back in 2016.”
She joined the board in 2017 and became executive director in 2020.
“It’s the hardest work that I’ve ever done,” she said. “I don’t have a law degree or any of those kinds of things, but it means more than words can articulate for me to come to ... the Center for Women, and work alongside women as they’re preparing to transition.”
The Center for Community Transitions was founded in 1974, and the Center for Women opened in 1987 as a contract work release program for state female offenders. Women must have at least a year left in their sentence and no more than three.
Funderburg is a prison warden, but she’s anything but a conventional one. When women at the center are having a bad day, she gives them hugs, sits down and talks to them.
And she’s clear about what she needs to keep doing the work she loves: more community support.
Of Mecklenburg County’s $2 billion budget this year, Center for Community Transitions only received $75,000 in additional funding, bringing the total allotment to $175,000.
And though she’s looking for more support through community partnerships, she doesn’t have plans on expanding the Center for Women.
“I have to pause because my activist hat comes on ... why would I want to create another prison? I live inside of a paradox,” Funderburg said.
The solution
Funderburg sees the Center for Community Transitions as a model for what the criminal legal system could look like.
At the center, women are allowed small freedoms that compound to a feeling of dignity that’s been missing for decades. For some, it’s the first time they’ve felt it.
They cook what they want. They wear what they want. They can shower whenever they want for however long they want.
It’s a stark difference from many of the prisons the women come from, where there’s documented mistreatment and safety concerns. Sometimes, they are denied medical care and suffer sexual and physical abuse from officers.
“The current carceral state in the prison system anywhere in the country really is cages that are modeled after a militarized style of congregate living,” Funderburg said. “The focus here at the Center for Women is to provide not just a therapeutic environment, but a residential environment to begin to create an opportunity for women to remember and restore what it feels like to be at home.
“It really isn’t a prison because we’re restoring lives.”
And, most importantly for some, they feel human again.
Delilah Montalvo, director of the Center for Women, doesn’t know why many of the women are incarcerated — she doesn’t check their records when they arrive.
“It doesn’t matter to me,” she said.
The realization often brings tears to the women’s eyes.
Montalvo is a former correctional officer. She knows firsthand, she said, how punitive prison systems are.
“They’re pretty much thrown out of prison after doing so many years without any experiences to the world or any help with mental illnesses. It feels very much like caged animals when you’re there,” she said. “The difference in here is we see them as people.”