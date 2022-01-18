No way: N.C. Democrats pan GOP plan to postpone primary elections — again

A panel of three trial judges refused last week to throw out the maps. The decision was appealed to the state's highest court by voters and advocacy groups who sued.

With the Supreme Court setting oral arguments for Feb. 2, it could be very hard for the legislature to redraw maps if ordered by the justices and have them ready for the State Board of Elections by Feb. 18. By state law, Republicans are supposed to have at least two weeks to redraw maps. They say any delay would promote fairness and avoid confusion.

Democrats, who oppose the maps, on Tuesday sounded more comfortable leaving the matter with the Supreme Court, where four of the seven justices are registered Democrats.

The “Supreme Court now has the case. We should wait for their decision and, if it’s necessary to move the primary, the court can do so,” House Minority Leader Robert Reives of Chatham County said.

His Senate counterpart, Sen. Dan Blue of Wake County, added: "I have faith in our Supreme Court justices to act in the best interest of the people.”