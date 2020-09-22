North Carolina board agrees to more absentee ballot changes

The state said about 1,700 ballots had been returned with incomplete witness information, making it the most common reason that ballots weren’t accepted.

The lawsuit was bankrolled in part by the National Redistricting Foundation, a Democratic group whose parent committee is led by former Attorney General Eric Holder.

Another absentee ballot lawsuit that was filed said voters with missing witness information were being treated differently than those who simply failed to sign the envelope containing their completed ballot. They could sign an affidavit. Now under Tuesday's settlement, those with missing witness information also can correct the issue by signing an affidavit.

The agreement with the North Carolina Alliance also says county board officials will now accept absentee ballots received through Nov. 12, as long as they were postmarked or turned in by Election Day. The previous rules had limited their receipt through Nov. 6.

And county election boards will make it easier for people to turn in their absentee ballots or those of a relative at early in-person voting sites across the state when they open in mid-October. They won't have to fill out a voting log, but rather an election worker will do it for them.