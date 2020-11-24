North Carolina certifies November general election results

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Despite multiple lawsuits by GOP leaders in state and federal court over the extended deadline, both the U.S. Supreme Court and North Carolina's highest court declined to intervene before the election.

Jeff Carmon, a Democratic member of the board, called Tucker's comments “dishonorable” and stressed the need to make it easier for people to vote amid the coronavirus pandemic. Damon Circosta, chairman of the state board, said Tucker's decision not to certify the results was disappointing.

“Nothing in this conversation or that happened today should detract from the fact that this election was secure,” Circosta said. "This election was safe. This election was conducted in the midst of a pandemic, and yet, we achieved record turnout. Anything other than gratitude for the people working on this, this does not seem to sit well with me.”

Three Democrats and one Republican approved the certification.

The 2020 election in North Carolina saw historic participation, which was partially fueled by a sharp rise in mail-in voting. More than 1 million voters cast their absentee ballots by mail, up from 191,601 cast in 2016.

Over 5.5 million of the more than 7.3 million registered voters cast ballots in this year’s election. The 75% voter turnout surpassed the 69% participation seen in November 2016.