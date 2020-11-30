North Carolina man dies after fall at Hanging Rock State Park

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will talk at Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 briefing Monday about Greensboro's new mask-mandate enforcement order that went into effect Friday. The order requires businesses and their customers in Greensboro to follow state orders for mask wearing as well as capacity limits based on the type of business. City employees will give first-time warnings to businesses that don't follow the rules followed by fines of $100 per person in violation of the rules at the business and a mandatory shutdown of up to 72 hours for repeat violators.