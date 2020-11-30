 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
North Carolina man dies after fall at Hanging Rock State Park
0 comments
top story

North Carolina man dies after fall at Hanging Rock State Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Close-up of emergency lights (copy) WEB ONLY
Hemera Technologies

DANBURY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina man died Sunday after a fall in a popular section of Hanging Rock State Park, officials said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation said William Michael Smith, 39, of Lawsonville was in a well-traveled area of Hanging Rock on Sunday, but was in an area not designated for climbing, news outlets reported.

Officials said Smith fell approximately 50 feet, and was found dead when rescue personnel reached the scene. According to witnesses, Smith had been at the park alone and had spoken with others prior to his fall, according to officials. He was not dressed for climbing.

In 2017, a 17-year-old died after falling off a cliff in the park, and teenagers were also injured after falls at the park in 2018 and this year, news outlets reported.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Greensboro mayor talks about mask mandates at COVID-19 update from Gov. Roy Cooper, Coronavirus Task Force members
Govt-and-politics

Watch Now: Greensboro mayor talks about mask mandates at COVID-19 update from Gov. Roy Cooper, Coronavirus Task Force members

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan will talk at Gov. Roy Cooper's COVID-19 briefing Monday about Greensboro's new mask-mandate enforcement order that went into effect Friday. The order requires businesses and their customers in Greensboro to follow state orders for mask wearing as well as capacity limits based on the type of business. City employees will give first-time warnings to businesses that don't follow the rules followed by fines of $100 per person in violation of the rules at the business and a mandatory shutdown of up to 72 hours for repeat violators.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News