North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy

CHICAGO — When the discovery of more than two dozen bodies stashed under John Wayne Gacy's house near Chicago was making headlines all over the world in the late 1970s, Francis Wayne Alexander's family in North Carolina didn't think much of it. The way they saw it, Alexander had cut off communication with them because he wanted to be left alone.

Then came news this month that for more than 40 years, the man they knew as Wayne was known as Victim No. 5 in the city where he had gone to start a new life. They were told that DNA tests on the remains of one of the half-dozen unidentified victims of the notorious serial killer were Alexander's.

"They just loved him, but they thought that he wanted nothing more to do with them, so that's why there was never a missing person's report," Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said at a news conference Monday announcing the latest victim identification.

Though Dart said Alexander's mother and other relatives didn't want to speak publicly about his identification as a Gacy victim, Alexander's sister, Carolyn Sanders, made clear that the family never stopped thinking of what might have become of him.