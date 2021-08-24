North Carolina man wins worldwide cornhole tournament

For those interested in cornhole or wanting to start playing competitively, Jones recommends practicing and being consistent. He believes cornhole is something that you have to practice to get better at, but being consistent plays a large role in being successful at the game.

“I would definitely get a good set of boards and a good set of bags and focus on just trying to put it on the board at first," he said. "Don’t worry about how many are going in the hole or how many points you can get, just focus on the board … you’ve got to have a flat bag too. The bag has got to be flat when it lands on the board, it has a better chance of going in the hole. That would be my recommendation ... start small and then and then go from there.”