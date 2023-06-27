When North Carolinians are able to legally place a mobile sports wager — whether late 2023 or a year from now — the vast majority will be doing so through mobile apps and at relatively modest amounts.

So say three analysts who have closely followed North Carolina’s winding road toward legalized gambling that crossed home plate June 14 when Gov. Roy Cooper signed bipartisan and divisive House Bill 347 into law.

“Once mobile betting is fully available, 95% of sports wagering is likely to be made that way, particularly during the college football and NFL playoffs and the NCAA men’s basketball tournament,” said Max Bichsel, vice president of sports for Gambling.com.

BetCarolina.com analyst Steven Bittenbender added that it’s “a watershed moment for gaming in the country. The southeastern United States is one of the few areas where sports betting has not expanded as quickly as it has elsewhere.”

Legislative analysis of HB 347 projected about $40 million initially in annual tax revenue and exceeding $100 million by 2029.

Bichsel said the magnitude of online betting in North Carolina “is beyond massive.”

“It could become one of the top states in the country for such wagering. You’ll see the appeal in particular when the ACC and NCAA tournaments are in North Carolina,” Bichsel said.

Geoff Zochodne, a sports betting analyst for Covers.com, said that “most people will bet between $5 and $20, maybe a little bit higher than that, as people try to enhance their experience watching sports.” Zochodne predicts, based on the initial experiences of other states, that there will be “a big explosion in the amount of betting taking place in the first months in North Carolina.”

Zochodne cautioned that “you’re not going to see people placing bets for the first time when it becomes legal, but rather people who have experience with wagering, who have been going to other states. Those people will be jumping in as soon as possible.”

Next steps

Most elements of HB 347 are scheduled to go into effect on Jan. 8, 2024 — the date of the 2024 College Football Playoff championship game.

“There should be plenty of options, and because of how large North Carolina is in terms of population, it should provide for a very competitive marketplace for the operators,” Bittenbender said.

Most operators use something called GeoComply Solutions to track bettors, ensuring as required by HB 347 that they are wagering inside their home state when using the apps.

Bittenbender said the GeoComply data analysis presented to legislators “shows there’s going to be a lot of interest in sports wagering in North Carolina.” From Jan. 1 through June 1, GeoComply identified more than 1.5 million transactions from North Carolina accessing legal betting apps in other markets, “but they were blocked from betting.”

Bittenbender said that “our survey found that at least 15% of North Carolinians have placed bets elsewhere, and up to 49% said they would be interested in betting in North Carolina at least once a year, if not more, when it becomes legal.”

In-person expectations

HB 347 provides sports wagerers with eight in-person options. Those include the home sites of the Carolina Hurricanes, Carolina Panthers, Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Courage and any future Major League Baseball team.

Charlotte Motor Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway are allowed to have an on-site sports betting book or at approved locations within a half-mile.

Also permitted are places within 1.5 miles of a sports facility associated with a professional golf tournament, such as the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

“It doesn’t have to be limited to game nights,” Bichsel explained. “As long as the retail sports wagering is open, they can accept customer wagers.”

Yet, Bichsel said “you will have people go to games, walk right by the retail outlet, go to their seat, pull out their phone and go for the convenience of making their wagers online.”

Wagering draws

The analysts said the primary betting season launches in late August and early September with the start of college football and NFL, both of which carry their own momentum through the College Football Playoff and the Super Bowl.

Bittenbender said one of the more intriguing developments to watch will be whether the popularity of college basketball eclipses professional sports.

“College basketball is just not as popular nationwide until March Madness — when it can rival the Super Bowl,” he said.

Zochodne believes the turning point on support for a wagering bill was more legislators understanding the amount of illegal sports betting that already occurs in North Carolina.

“If you don’t have a regulated sports betting system, people are still going to bet,” Zochodne said. “It’s just being done without oversight and without tax revenue being captured.”

Bittenbender and Bichsel said mobile sports wagering will be done mostly through downloading the operators’ apps.

“The operators are responsible for ensuring that they are taking responsible bets from the right people from the right areas,” Bichsel said. “We know the implications if we don’t do this properly.”

Bets within North Carolina can only be made with operators licensed with the Lottery Commission.

Bichsel said GeoComply can track a bettor within a few feet of the mobile device they are using, “so they know if you are not in North Carolina, they will inform the operator to block the bet.”

“There’s a large, complex and proven know-your-customer function that takes place,” Bichsel explained. “They will ask for your Social Security number, address, age — all of which can be verified within seconds. After verification, you’ll be able to place a bet anywhere statewide.”

Zochodne said it’s uncertain whether North Carolina’s legalized mobile sports betting will help or hurt the state’s two casinos.

“That has been a concern of brick-and-mortar casino operators, that if people can bet online that they will not see the need to go to a casino,” Zochodne said.

Zochodne said his group has found that states with mobile sports wagering and casinos “tend to find a harmony because while it’s more convenient to be a frequent bettor from your couch, going to a casino is still considered as an entertainment destination. The sports betting book at casinos is traditionally a lower part of business. People who want an in-person experience will still go to play blackjack, take in a show and potentially place a sports bet while they are there.”