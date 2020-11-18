North Carolina sheriffs group recommends criminal justice reforms. Are they enough?

Caldwell said the association is working with the task force and has two sheriffs participating in the discussion.

"We are also doing our own report to put out the issues that we think are important," Caldwell said.

If changes are made, Caldwell said, it will be by the state legislature passing laws and or through administrative actions with the police and sheriffs' commissions that oversee law enforcement and detention officers.

"So we will be working most closely with them to advocate for what we think is in the best interest of public safety in North Carolina," Caldwell said.

School-resource officers

Pittman appreciates the report proposing an online database of officers whose certification have been revoked, he said. He also supports improving communications about officers who move from job to job.

But the only recommendation he sees as progressive is a proposal to shift the transporting of people being involuntary committed to mental health professionals.

The report argues that school resource officers should stay in school because they can guard against school shootings and threats.