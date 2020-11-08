North Carolina woman shares her bone marrow to give someone a second chance at life

Between her dad’s Friday chemotherapy appointments and the empty space Rakszawski left in the trumpet section during his recovery, cancer became a constant in Kramer’s college life. Kramer wanted to do more for the thousands of patients that are diagnosed with lymphatic cancers each year.

So, she did what she did best — she wrote.

On the Friday before homecoming in 2005, Kramer shared the stories of Rakszawski and her dad on the pages of her school paper in an impassioned plea to visiting alumni to join the National Marrow Donor Program. “You share things like fight songs and traditions and camaraderie,” she wrote. “What if you shared your bone marrow, too?”

The stories she told resonated with her university community; she signed up 200 new potential donors for the registry. And, of course, she also registered. With a quick cheek swab, her genetic information was thrown into a database with what is now 22 million other donors.

The chances of getting called to donate are one in 430, said Kate McDermott, public relations specialist for the Be The Match program.

Kramer didn’t think much more of it. Why would she, with odds like that?

The call