Not surprisingly, voter turnout was up — way up — across N.C. last year

Only 63.1% of registered voters under 40 cast a ballot, which is more or less the age range for Millennials and Gen Z. Meanwhile, voter turnout was 82.7% for those over 40 — which would include Generation X, Baby Boomers and the Silent and Greatest generations.

Both numbers reflect an increase from 2016.

The data also shows that 81.6% of Republicans voted in 2020 compared to 75.1% of Democrats and 69.8% of unaffiliated voters.

According to the Pew Research Center, most registered voters in the U.S. are 50 or older, and one in every four is a senior citizen. However, Millennials are now the largest generation in the country. The number of non-voting younger people shows potential for politicians to win over new supporters in the future. In the meantime, though, them staying away from polling places tends to help Republicans.

Post-election polling on the 2016 results show that the majority of voters over 50 supported Trump, but he only won 40% of voters in their 30s and 40s — and barely more than one in every four voters between 18 and 29 years old.

Looking at North Carolina across the state, voter turnout between 2016 and 2020 was significantly higher in some counties than others. Of the 100 counties, Dare County, on the Outer Banks, saw its voter turnout rate increase the most — 13.7 percentage points — followed by western Caldwell County, which saw an increase of 12.5 points over 2016.