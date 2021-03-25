Now that I'm vaccinated, do I still need to get a COVID-19 test? A helpful Q&A.

RALEIGH — With North Carolina now offering coronavirus vaccines to a large portion of the population, many of us can get vaccinated. And with the number of cases declining, the masses are yearning for a return to normal.

But we're not quite there yet.

As the state, and country, tries to turn the corner on the pandemic, here are some good things to know.

Should I still get tested after being vaccinated?

Are you coughing? Have a fever? What about shortness of breath? Then yes, you should get tested even if you've been vaccinated, says the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

If you haven't been vaccinated, state health officials say you should be tested if you believe you've been exposed to the virus — even if you don't have symptoms.

If you have been vaccinated and don't have symptoms, however, you don't need to get tested even if you suspect you've been exposed to the virus.

What if I'm in a high-risk group?

If you're in a high-risk group or setting and suspect you've been exposed to the virus, you should get tested even if you're vaccinated and don't have symptoms.