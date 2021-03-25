Now that I'm vaccinated, do I still need to get a COVID-19 test? A helpful Q&A.

RALEIGH — With North Carolina now offering coronavirus vaccines to a large portion of the population, many of us can get vaccinated. And with the number of cases declining, the masses are yearning for a return to normal.
But we're not quite there yet.
As the state, and country, tries to turn the corner on the pandemic, here are some good things to know.
Should I still get tested after being vaccinated?
Are you coughing? Have a fever? What about shortness of breath? Then yes, you should get tested even if you've been vaccinated, says the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
If you haven't been vaccinated, state health officials say you should be tested if you believe you've been exposed to the virus — even if you don't have symptoms.
If you have been vaccinated and don't have symptoms, however, you don't need to get tested even if you suspect you've been exposed to the virus.
What if I'm in a high-risk group?
If you're in a high-risk group or setting and suspect you've been exposed to the virus, you should get tested even if you're vaccinated and don't have symptoms.
For instance, if you're 65 or older, pregnant or a smoker, you should get tested after possible exposure.
Another exception is high-risk settings such as long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and prisons. If you live in these settings or if you regularly come in contact with people who do, you should get tested after potential exposure — even if you're vaccinated and asymptomatic.
There are also exceptions dependent on your job and race.
If you're from a historically marginalized population, a frontline essential worker, a health care worker or a first responder, state health officials recommend testing after exposure, regardless of vaccination status and symptoms.
Do I still need to wear a mask if I'm vaccinated?
Yes, even if you're vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask in public settings. Also, you should still maintain physical distance of at least 6 feet and wash your hands frequently.
In private settings, you don't have to wear a mask or social distance if you and everyone you're with are vaccinated.
Even if you're gathering with people who are unvaccinated, masks and social distance aren't necessary as long as they are from one household and not in a high-risk group.
If they, or someone in their household, are unvaccinated and in a high risk group, it is recommended that you wear a mask and social distance.
Why are testing numbers decreasing?
As more people get vaccinated, state health officials expect a continued decline in viral spread and a decreased need for those vaccinated and asymptomatic to be tested.
New COVID-19 cases have dropped rapidly since mid-January.
On Wednesday, the state reported an average of just over 1,700 new cases per day over the last week. In mid-January, that average peaked at over 8,600 new cases per day.