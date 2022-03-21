Official: Massive wildfire on Surry's Fulcher Mountain mostly contained

LOW GAP — N.C. Forest Service officials say a wildfire on Surry County's Fulcher Mountain is now 90% contained after flames spread Sunday to 195 acres.

The Forest Service said it appears the fire started from someone burning debris Saturday but had no other details about the cause.

Firefighters responded to the scene and worked through the night on Saturday and into the day on Sunday — their job made more difficult by the rugged character of the landscape.

“It is in very steep terrain,” said Sam Griffith, an operations officer for the N.C. Forest Service. “We are using heavy equipment in the form of a tractor plow, and where that is not possible, we have three hand crews digging lines on the fire.”

Firefighters have been working to protect some 25 homes and an equal number of other structures in the vicinity of the mountain, where the terrain has made it difficult to create fire lines and gain access.

The mountain and the areas around it are heavily wooded, but no homes or other buildings have been lost.

A number of fire departments have converged to control the blaze. A scout plane helped survey the blaze's scope and a helicopter was used to douse flames from above.

It didn't take long for the fire to spread. It had consumed 115 acres just into Sunday morning.

A neighbor said the fire got within 100 feet of his cabin off Hidden Valley Road on Sunday night. He was grateful for another neighbor who used heavy equipment to cut a fire line to his house — and to firefighters who set a backfire, which worked its way to the main fire and stopped its progress.

Keith Bobbitt, whose cabin is on the south end of Fulcher Mountain, said he got out Monday morning and saw that his property now seems safe.

"I walked it this morning," he said. "There were several spots that were smoldering but nothing across the fire line."

Jeremy Waldrop, speaking for the state Forest Service, said volunteer firefighters and Forest Service personnel — around 100 people in all — have been fighting the fire on the western side of Fulcher Mountain, which rises between N.C. 89 and Hidden Valley Road just east of Camp Branch, a tributary of Fisher River.

Winds that initially pushed the fire northeast shifted and pointed the fire southeast, where Bobbitt watched it approaching his cabin on Sunday night.

Waldrop said that some people voluntarily left the area but there was no mandatory evacuation.

Authorities are hoping that rain expected this week helps extinguish what's left of the fire but are concerned that winds in advance of the storms could fan the flames.

Bobbitt said a fire engine stayed at his house to give protection.

"They had a team at every home with fire protection," Bobbitt said. "Those guys were phenomenal."