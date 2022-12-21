 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Official: Raleigh mass shooter's wound was self-inflicted, not from police

Raleigh Mass Shooting

FILE - Law enforcement stand at the entrance to Neuse River Greenway Trail parking at Abington Lane following a shooting in Raleigh, N.C., on Oct. 13, 2022. The teenage suspect of a shooting rampage in northeast Raleigh that killed five people and injured two others suffered from a nonfatal, self-inflicted gunshot wound when he was captured by a tactical robot hours after a shootout with police, according to the Wake County district attorney on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

 Ethan Hyman - member image share, The News & Observer

RALEIGH — What's been one of the questions involving a tragedy that gripped the state's capital has an answer — although it opens the door for further scrutiny.

The gunshot wound suffered by Austin Thompson, the 15-year-old who went on a shooting spree through a Raleigh community in late October, was self-inflicted upon his capture. That's according to the Wake County district attorney after reviewing a variety of evidence.

The wound sent Thompson to the hospital, where he's since been released and moved to a juvenile detention facility.

But now that's led to another question: Was the wound accidental? Or was Thompson trying to end his life?

The investigation doesn't go that far. Freeman, however, did determine that officers' use of force in apprehending  Thompson was “lawful” and doesn't warrant further investigation. She directed the State Bureau of Investigation to end its procedural criminal investigation into their conduct that night.

“During efforts to take the juvenile into custody, law enforcement utilized deadly force only in response to deadly force being used,” Freeman said. “State law provides for the use of deadly force by law enforcement under these circumstances. No further investigation into the use of force is required at this time.”

Officers spent several hours searching for Thompson after he fatally shot his 16-year-old brother and multiple neighbors, opened fire along the Neuse River Greenway trail and barricaded himself in a shed about a mile from the Hedingham neighborhood. From there, a standoff ensues as officers converge on his position.

Recently released body camera footage shows multiple shots ring out from the shed, striking one officer in the knee and police returning fire.

Crime scene evidence found at the scene shows that the rounds fired by law enforcement didn't hit Thompson. That evidence also suggests Thompson was suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound when captured.

At the time of the shootout, law enforcement was aware that Thompson was potentially armed and dangerous — but weren't sure how many weapons he had in his possession. It's also still unclear what made him decide to take refuge in the shed.

After the roughly two-hour standoff ended, Thompson was found with a handgun in his waistband, a shotgun, shells and a hunting knife lying nearby, according to the police report.

A court order was obtained to access Thompson's medical records, Freeman said.

Her office will share additional information if that review reveals a different conclusion.

