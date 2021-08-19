Officials: 2 dead, 20 missing after Haywood County is flooded by Fred

RALEIGH — Authorities combing areas of North Carolina flooded by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred were still trying to assess the damage while many were reported missing.

Meanwhile, Fred — now a post-tropical cyclone — was pushing through New York and New England with drenching rains.

And now, Tropical Storm Henri was sending dangerous waves onto East Coast beaches. Forecasters said Henri will likely strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the northeastern U.S. early next week.

In western North Carolina, Haywood County officials announced Thursday that two people were confirmed dead after the flooding that prompted dozens of water rescues and around 20 people remained missing. The storm that blew through the area Tuesday made roads impassible, washed out bridges and swamped homes and businesses.

More than 200 people searched flooded areas along the Pigeon River. At least 10 bridges were damaged or destroyed in the Cruso community, where engineering teams worked to construct temporary bridges to allow people in and out of their homes.

"Our search crews are actively working, searching for more victims and more survivors,” said Travis Donaldson, the emergency services director for Haywood County.