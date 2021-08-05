Officials: N.C. college students must get COVID-19 shot — or be tested

GREENSBORO — Students at N.C. A&T and UNCG as well as many other college students in the UNC System will need to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested regularly, it was announced on Thursday.
The UNC System, serving roughly 250,000 students at 16 public colleges and universities across the state, also said that college and university chancellors should put the same standard in place for their faculty and staff.
Just how often unvaccinated students or others would be tested remains unclear.
The latest move to push college students and workers to get vaccinated comes as the delta variant spreads rapidly, prompting fears of outbreaks as the fall semester approaches.
"One of the most important aspects of our response over the last year has been avoiding a one-size-fits-all approach, recognizing that circumstances and capacities are different at each of our institutions," UNC System President Peter Hans said in a memo that went out to colleges and universities on Thursday. "We will continue to make decisions together based on public health guidance and the best available data, allowing each institution to adapt to changing local conditions."
Eden Bloss, a UNCG spokeswoman, said that the university already had a requirement for the fall semester that residential students either show evidence of vaccination or a negative test result prior to coming on campus. Unvaccinated students would need to participate in mandatory, random testing.
A&T spokesman Todd Simmons said that the university hadn't been planning on regularly testing students. Logistics would need to be put in place to accomplish that. He also said administrators are considering whether more testing of students is likely to result in a greater need for space to quarantine those who have tested positive.
Both universities have been encouraging vaccination among students prior to the start of the upcoming school year.
Vaccination data collected by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services shows children and young adults are far less likely than older residents to get vaccinated.
Less than 37% of residents aged 12 to 24 have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, which is far below the statewide average of 59% of eligible North Carolinians at least partially vaccinated, according to state data. Meanwhile, 87% of residents 65 years of age or older have gotten one or more vaccine doses.
But a recent increase in people getting vaccinated is encouraging news for state officials. More residents came in for an initial dose last week than on any given week over the past two months.
“More and more people are listening to the message (and) are convinced by the overwhelming numbers that the vast majority of people in the hospital, in the ICU — people dying — are unvaccinated people,” Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said at an event earlier this week. “That and that alone, I believe, is convincing a lot of people that it’s time to get the vaccination, to get it done.”