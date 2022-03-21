Officials: No staff involved in 'slave auction' at Chatham County elementary school

GOLDSTON — The Chatham County school system has confirmed that some Black students were "sold" by classmates at a mock "slave auction," but says no school employees were involved in the "racial incident."

Chatham County has attracted international media attention and widespread criticism after Ashley Palmer, a parent, posted on Facebook earlier this month that Black students were symbolically sold by white classmates at a school in the rural town of Goldston.

Nancy Wykle, a spokeswoman for Chatham County school system, said a district investigation confirmed that the incident had taken place at J.S. Waters School and occurred after classes ended for the day.

"No school personnel was involved or witnessed what took place," Wykle said on Monday.

A statement released last week by a group calling for changes in the Chatham County school system said the auction occurred "in the presence of staff and faculty — and while being filmed." Karinda Roebuck, the executive director of a group called Chatham Organizing For Racial Equity, said the allegation about the presence of school staff had come from parents complaining about the auction.

An email released by the school district in response to a public records request shows the auction occurred on March 1. The identity of the parent who sent the email alerting school officials and naming the students involved are redacted due to privacy laws.

"Apparently today at practice the kids separated into families and had a slave auction," according to the email. "(Name redacted) was sold for $350 and (name redacted) was the master because he knows how 'to handle them.'"

The wording in the email matches the Facebook posts from Palmer, who has said the auction was conducted by middle school students. In addition, Palmer posted that there's a video of the white students "harmonizing the N-word."

J.S. Waters School has 195 elementary and middle school students with a racial makeup that's 68% white, 12% Black and 12% Hispanic.

Christy Wagner, the parent of a biracial 8th-grade student who was "sold" during the faux auction, said at a school board meeting last week that she worries how it will affect her son.

"I am a mother who just had to explain to my son why being auctioned as a slave is unacceptable," Wagner said. "I pray this does not impact him mentally and socially going forward."

Wykle said that the district has concluded its investigation into the auction, but said she couldn't discuss whether any disciplinary action was taken due to student and employee privacy laws.

Palmer has said on Facebook that the students involved received a one-day suspension.

In response to the auction and other reports of racial incidents in schools, Chatham County Superintendent Anthony Jackson issued an apology.

"I want to do something that needs to be done here publicly. I want to offer an apology," Jackson said. "An apology to every single student who has ever felt unsafe while in our care, to every student who has ever felt demeaned, disrespected or marginalized because of their race, ethnicity, sex, gender, religion or disability."

At Jackson's request, the school board unanimously approved recommendations to ensure there is a swift response if a staff member or student reports any form of discrimination — and to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.