Officials to fans: If Tar Heels beat Duke, please don't descend on Franklin Street

CHAPEL HILL — Town officials hope Tar Heel fans won't be storming Franklin Street on Saturday if UNC beats Duke.
To prevent that, on Tuesday they unveiled a number of alternatives designed to keep students and fans from congregating in large numbers — either indoors or out.
What Chapel Hill officials are trying to prevent is a repeat of what happened when the fierce rivals played in February. UNC won, beating Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, and roughly 1,000 Tar Heel fans rushed Franklin Street to celebrate — and in defiance of the state's COVID-19 restrictions.
With Saturday's game at the Dean Dome in Chapel Hill, the town is working with the university on how to handle celebrations before and after the game.
Still, officials said they will be available on Saturday in case of "the unexpected."
But they're hoping it won't come to that.
Officials stressed Tuesday what's become familiar advice: follow public health guidelines and find safe ways to watch the game and celebrate a Carolina victory.
To keep students safe, UNC will host a virtual watch party for students.
Town officials are encouraging fans to visit downtown stores and restaurants earlier in the day to avoid crowds and be home in time for the 6 p.m. tip-off.
Another option is ordering takeout while watching the game at home, officials said. The town has blue "to-go" parking spaces available for pickup orders on Franklin Street.
The Orange County Health Department is even offering a guide to safe celebrations, including a page with information about what to do if you see a potential violation of restrictions.
"We must adhere to these public health guidelines to continue this important battle we've all been in for nearly a year," said Kelly Drayton, Chapel Hill's emergency management coordinator.
Whether all this discourages people from breaking the rules is anyone's guess. During the pandemic, big games have been an excuse for fans to gather in large numbers at the expense of their health and others.
After the Feb. 6 game, UNC officials reported they were reviewing more than 300 student conduct complaints. Most students get a warning for a first offense unless it is especially egregious, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger has said, but students also can lose campus housing or expelled from the university.
The students who rushed Franklin Street in February were asked to isolate for six days and then get tested.
University data showed a small spike in COVID-19 cases among students roughly a week after the game and another spike to roughly a dozen about a week later.