On Medicaid in North Carolina? You can pick a new health plan now. Here's how.

RALEIGH — Just about everyone in North Carolina who is on Medicaid will need to enroll in a new health plan this spring.

The state is transforming the way it handles Medicaid, to give doctors and other providers more freedom to focus on prevention and long-term health — instead of just treating someone's immediate medical needs. The new system is called "managed care," which most states already use for their Medicaid programs.

The change means North Carolina is creating several new Medicaid health plans. There are some small groups of Medicaid patients who will stay in the current system, but nearly all 2 million people on Medicaid will need to enroll in one of the new health plans, as well as choose a primary care provider, and they should get a letter from the state about their options.

More information is available online at ncmedicaidplans.gov/learn/get-answers.

Open enrollment began on Monday and will last until May 14. During that time, people can sign up using a few different methods:

• Online at https://ncmedicaidplans.gov/enroll

• Over the phone at 1-833-870-5500 (TTY: 833-870-5588). The phone lines are open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.