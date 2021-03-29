Once an Asheville symbol, Confederate 'monument to pain' will be destroyed

ASHEVILLE — A Confederate statue that has sparked contention in this hip, tourist town in the mountains will be destroyed rather than moved to another location or put in storage.
Asheville city leaders have voted to remove the Vance Monument, which honors former Gov. Zebulon Vance, a white supremacist. It has stood since 1897 at a downtown site where slaves may have been sold.
The City Council's decision paves the way for destroying the 75-foot obelisk — a marked change from plans for other Confederate monuments across the state that are being stored or moved rather than demolished.
"We have written in the scope for the bidding that the contractor must remove and dispose of all portions of the monument," said Jade Dundas, capital projects director for the city.
The city must approve the way the demolished monument is discarded, according to documents. Parts of the statue can't be used again in "similar likeness," and intact pieces from the project can't be sold or given away.
When Gov. Roy Cooper ordered the removal of Confederate monuments from the state Capitol grounds in June, they were taken to a secure facility while a permanent location was considered. That same month, a statue that officials voted to move from downtown Salisbury was expected to find a new home in a cemetery.
In Asheville, the City Council took a step toward demolishing the monument after a task force called for its removal, citing concerns about safety, a potential blow to tourism and impacts on people who view it as a symbol of white supremacy.
"The story of Zebulon Vance and the Civil War live on in documents, books and memory institutions like museums and historic sites," the task force wrote. "Removing the monument is an acknowledgement of our racist history and will allow our community the opportunity to move forward in unity."
But some have contended that taking down monuments in Asheville and beyond removes Southern heritage and Civil War history.
Vance was a Buncombe County native born in 1830 to a family that owned enslaved people. He became a Confederate officer and was first elected North Carolina governor during the Civil War. He served as a U.S. senator from 1879 until he died in 1894.
Vance believed in white supremacy, according to historians. He strayed away from the Republican party and supported conservatives at a time when officials said the Ku Klux Klan resorted to murder to influence state elections.
Asheville, a popular tourist town in the mountains, joins a list of cities that has seen renewed debates over Confederate monuments after the death of George Floyd, a Black man who died in Minneapolis police custody last May. Amid nationwide demonstrations, the Vance Monument became a target of vandalism as people threatened to knock it down.
While Asheville leaders voted to relocate two other Confederate statues that were in private hands, the ownership of the Vance Monument was initially unclear. The city teamed up with Buncombe County to form a task force that looked into the monument and eventually recommended removing it, officials said.
Under a plan presented to city leaders, demolishing the monument is expected to cost roughly $114,000.
After a month and a half, a team is expected to start making future plans for the site.
"I am looking forward to the day that we have a centerpiece in our city that reflects our Asheville today," Mayor Esther E. Manheimer said before Tuesday's vote.
While the monument that bears Vance's name is a recognizable landmark in Asheville, it has long been a point of contention.
But its towering presence doesn't sit well with everyone, including people who say they view it as a reminder of painful moments in the area's past.
"I realized that it was more than just some big thing in the middle of downtown to tell your friends to meet up with you at," Victoria Estes told the City Council. "I realized that it was a monument to pain and suffering."