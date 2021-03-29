Once an Asheville symbol, Confederate 'monument to pain' will be destroyed

ASHEVILLE — A Confederate statue that has sparked contention in this hip, tourist town in the mountains will be destroyed rather than moved to another location or put in storage.

Asheville city leaders have voted to remove the Vance Monument, which honors former Gov. Zebulon Vance, a white supremacist. It has stood since 1897 at a downtown site where slaves may have been sold.

The City Council's decision paves the way for destroying the 75-foot obelisk — a marked change from plans for other Confederate monuments across the state that are being stored or moved rather than demolished.

"We have written in the scope for the bidding that the contractor must remove and dispose of all portions of the monument," said Jade Dundas, capital projects director for the city.

The city must approve the way the demolished monument is discarded, according to documents. Parts of the statue can't be used again in "similar likeness," and intact pieces from the project can't be sold or given away.