Once rampant at N.C. colleges, COVID-19 has become less of a threat

"We're able to identify cases sooner and to mitigate the spread of the virus, and we've seen very few clusters," Guskiewicz said. "In addition to that, it's given our campus community confidence, and that was going to be important to start the semester."

For the spring semester, UNC required entry testing for students and set up three sites around campus and its own testing lab to do mass asymptomatic testing of students and employees.

UNC tests all undergraduate students living on campus and in Chapel Hill or Carrboro at least once a week, which is about 14,000 tests weekly.

"So that's the difference, I think, in being able to control the vast spread of this," said Dr. Amir Barzin, a family medicine physician at the UNC School of Medicine.

N.C. State

Since Jan. 1, 996 students and 297 employees tested positive for COVID-19, which includes results from campus and local testing sites and reentry testing.

Last month, the university reported a few spikes of 50 or more new daily cases, with the highest daily count among students at 62 new cases on Feb. 5.

School officials says those spikes are likely related to testing loads on those days, which are typically right before the weekend.