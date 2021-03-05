One Graham protest case dismissed, another 2 protesters given no jail time

Blunk's charges stem from an incident on Sept. 8 when protesters marched to the front of the Sheriff's Office to call attention to jail inmates they say had tested positive for COVID-19.

Protesters gathered in the parking lot, but deputies told them to back up. Deputies testified the protesters were instructed to stand on the sidewalk and out of the grass and parking lot. Protesters said they heard conflicting instructions.

The scene became "chaotic," as it was described in court, when another protester, Nicholas Cassette, was arrested. Over the course of the event, four people were arrested.

Blunk had a megaphone and can be seen in a video saying people will die in reference to the COVID-19 cases at the jail.

The video shows Blunk speaking into the megaphone before backing off the grass into a portion of the street where cars were parking, at which time she was placed under arrest. Blunk kept speaking into the megaphone while being placed under arrest, which led to the resisting arrest charge.

In North Carolina, disorderly conduct is proven if someone "makes or uses any utterance, gesture, display or abusive language which is intended and plainly likely to provoke violent retaliation and thereby cause a breach of the peace."