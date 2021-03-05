One Graham protest case dismissed, another 2 protesters given no jail time

BURLINGTON — A judge on Wednesday dismissed charges leveled against one protester and ordered no jail time for two other people arrested last fall during demonstrations in Graham.
Judge Lunsford Long ruled the state couldn't provide enough proof in a case against Maurice Wells Jr., who was charged with resisting a public officer, injury to personal property and disorderly conduct — all misdemeanors — in connection with an incident at a protest on Sept. 26, 2020.
Deputies with the Alamance County Sheriff's Office testified that a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk and that Wells entered the crosswalk in front of the vehicle as it was beginning to move. They also contend Wells hit the vehicle with a flagpole.
Video evidence presented in court showed Wells appeared to enter the crosswalk before the vehicle came to a complete stop — and the vehicle didn't completely stop until it was partially in the crosswalk. The driver of the vehicle testified there was a slight scratch, smaller than a fingernail, from the flagpole.
All charges against Wells in connection with that incident were dismissed. He also faces charges in connection with a different demonstration, and that case was continued until March 10.
Magdalene Blunk also appeared Wednesday in Alamance County District Court on charges of disorderly conduct and resisting a public officer.
Blunk's charges stem from an incident on Sept. 8 when protesters marched to the front of the Sheriff's Office to call attention to jail inmates they say had tested positive for COVID-19.
Protesters gathered in the parking lot, but deputies told them to back up. Deputies testified the protesters were instructed to stand on the sidewalk and out of the grass and parking lot. Protesters said they heard conflicting instructions.
The scene became "chaotic," as it was described in court, when another protester, Nicholas Cassette, was arrested. Over the course of the event, four people were arrested.
Blunk had a megaphone and can be seen in a video saying people will die in reference to the COVID-19 cases at the jail.
The video shows Blunk speaking into the megaphone before backing off the grass into a portion of the street where cars were parking, at which time she was placed under arrest. Blunk kept speaking into the megaphone while being placed under arrest, which led to the resisting arrest charge.
In North Carolina, disorderly conduct is proven if someone "makes or uses any utterance, gesture, display or abusive language which is intended and plainly likely to provoke violent retaliation and thereby cause a breach of the peace."
Since the protest occurred on a Tuesday morning during regular business hours of the Sheriff's Office, the judge said Blunk was guilty under the state's definition of disorderly conduct.
Since Blunk doesn't have a criminal record, she was given a prayer for judgment. This means that for now, Blunk must only pay court costs. However, if she is arrested in the future, she could face punishment for these charges.
A third protester, Cierra Tate, pled guilty to a charge of misdemeanor weapons at parades in connection to a march in Graham on Oct. 31. She was sentenced to 48 hours of community service within a 90-day period. Tate was given deferred prosecution, meaning the charges will be revisited in a year, and she must fulfill the community service requirement and abide by the law during that time.