'One of the rarest' whales in world found stranded on NC's Outer Banks, officials say

The species has been listed as endangered since 1970 and is considered "one of the world's most endangered large whale species," according to NOAA.

Human interactions are its greatest threat, according to NOAA.

"Entanglement in fishing gear and vessel strikes are among the leading causes of North Atlantic right whale mortality," NOAA says. "Increasing ocean noise levels from human activities interferes with whale communication, and is also a concern."

Why strandings happen

It's unclear what caused the calf found on the Outer Banks to strand. But a number of factors can cause marine mammals to do so.

The most common reasons are injuries caused by collisions with vessels, entanglement in fishing gear, infections or diseases, starvation and unusual weather, according to NOAA.

A whale is considered stranded when it is found dead floating in the water or on the beach or when it's found alive on the beach but unable to get back into the water, NOAA says.

Beachgoers should not approach stranded animals, NOAA says. Instead, "do your best to keep other people and pets from disturbing it" and call a local stranding network or use the Dolphin & Whale 911 app.

At least 50 strandings have been recorded on North Carolina's Outer Banks since January, according to the OBX Marine Mammal Stranding Network.