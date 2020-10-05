One spot is open on UNC System Board of Governors. Will replacement increase diversity?

The most recent addition to the board is conservative businessman and political donor Art Pope, who was a selected by the N.C. Senate despite some push-back and an online petition. Pope replaced former Sen. Bob Rucho, a Republican who resigned from the UNC board in June.

The N.C. Senate, which appoints board members, is not back in regular session until next year and cannot fill the position until then, according to Berger spokesperson Pat Ryan.

In a statement, Berger said his philosophy on choosing board members is to select people who "are capable of making sound decisions and who agree that affordability in education is a top priority."

He said they expect those individuals to "think and act for themselves."

Working on racial equity

Board Chairman Randy Ramsey thanked Allison for his "valued and thoughtful service" on the board and said he was a "passionate advocate" for public higher education and the system.

In a statement, he said board member Reggie Holley will "continue to advance the important work of the Racial Equity Task Force" and lead the HMSI committee.