One step closer: N.C. Senate approves proposal that spends, saves more

The Senate budget raises the minimum to $13.

Republicans used parliamentary maneuvers to deny votes on other Democratic amendments during a two-hour debate.

Still, four Democrats joined all Republicans in voting for the measure, which gets a second required floor vote. The bill goes to the House, where Republicans will pass their own plan.

The two chambers then will negotiate a final proposal to present to Cooper, who has vetoed all three omnibus budget bills presented to him since taking office in 2017.

Cooper wants more involvement in fashioning a final plan.

“The Senate budget mortgages the future health and education of our people to the corporations and wealthiest among us,” Cooper tweeted late Wednesday.

Republicans said the tax cuts return surpluses to taxpayers, benefitting low- and middle-income tax filers disproportionately. Individual income tax rates would fall from 5.25% to 3.99% by 2026 and the 2.5% corporate rate would reach zero in 2028. Standard and per-child deductions for individual filers also would go up. In all, the individual and corporate tax changes would result in $13.5 billion less cumulative revenue for the state over the next five years.