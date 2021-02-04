Opioid settlement will bring nearly $20 million to N.C. How should it be spent?

Mike Yow, president and CEO of Greensboro-based Fellowship Hall, said in a statement the settlement "creates a significant opportunity to help North Carolinians who are struggling with opioid addiction."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He wasn't sure if Fellowship Hall, a private, nonprofit substance use disorder treatment center, would get any of the settlement money.

"Should we receive any support from this settlement, it would be used to fund our treatment programs which help individuals and their families chart a new path to a life in recovery," Yow said.

Stein said that of the more than $19 million promised to North Carolina in the settlement, McKinsey must pay $15 million within the next 60 days. The rest will be paid out over the next few years, Stein said.

And while the settlement will help, Stein said, it still won't be enough to fund all the needs around the state for dealing with the opioid epidemic.

He said the epidemic had actually been getting better; The News & Observer previously reported that in 2018, overdose deaths decreased for the first time in years.

But then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Stein said, and drug use skyrocketed as people dealt with isolation and despair.

"We had achieved real progress in recent years to reduce the overdose death rate," he said, but unfortunately 2020 saw North Carolina experience "a rise in addiction greater than ever."