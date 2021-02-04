Opioid settlement will bring nearly $20 million to NC. How should it be spent?

RALEIGH — Corporate consultants who worked with the makers of OxyContin — and other painkillers that have fueled the opioid epidemic — have agreed to pay North Carolina nearly $20 million to avoid a lawsuit over their work.

That's part of a nationwide $573 million settlement that the consulting firm McKinsey & Co. reached with 47 states, five U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. Thursday morning, N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein held a press conference announcing what it will mean for North Carolina.

"We are holding accountable the corporations that created and profited from the opioid epidemic," Stein said, adding that he is still pursuing separate lawsuits on behalf of North Carolina against the maker of OxyContin, Purdue Pharma, as well as the wealthy Sackler family that owns the company.

Stein said the money from Thursday's settlement will be able to be spent on many different pieces of the state's response to the opioid epidemic, from the legal system to treatment centers, local paramedics and more. And while pills have largely been a rural issue, he said, heroin and fentanyl have seen more prevalence in urban areas. So the money is needed everywhere.

