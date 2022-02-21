'Out of hand': Duke frat's persistent parties has Durham neighborhood blue

Since 2010, police have been called to the five houses more than 150 times for noise complaints or disturbances.

Sewell and others have also contacted Duke University over the years. But the school disaffiliated itself with the Greek organization.

"We expect all Duke students to be respectful neighbors and good citizens in the community," Michael Schoenfeld, Duke's vice president for Public Affairs and Government Relations, said in a statement. "Students who live off-campus must observe local laws and ordinances just like any other resident, and we will hold individuals responsible for conduct that violates university policies."

In a statement, the Alpha Delta Phi national office wrote it does not own, lease or manage property in Durham. "While some chapter members may be among students renting private homes, we encourage neighbors to take concerns to the properties' owner."

Littman received a text from an unidentified member of Alpha Delta Phi apologizing after a recent party "quickly got out of hand."