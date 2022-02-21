'Out of hand': Duke frat's persistent parties has Durham neighborhood blue

DURHAM — Neshama Littman says the parties of Duke students in her Tuscaloosa-Lakewood neighborhood are hurting the quality of life.
Five houses on her street, rented by Duke University students in the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity, have been hosting parties with hundreds of people.
"I watched someone stumble into my yard and (urinate) on my bushes, and when my neighbor said something to them they shouted obscenities at her," Littman recalled.
Residents say loud music goes on day and night. Partygoers block traffic. The block is littered with red Solo cups. And people drive away under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
More than 260 people in the neighborhood have now petitioned the Durham City Council to take action and enforce ordinances that would stop the fraternity's house parties from getting too wild.
The parties have been taking place for years, residents say. Susan Sewell recalled a 2008 party where a "slip-and-slide was built and everyone was out with drunkenness all around."
"People are getting so drunk that they're passing out in someone's driveway down the road or throwing up," Sewell said. "It's dangerous and unpleasant for the neighbors."
Since 2010, police have been called to the five houses more than 150 times for noise complaints or disturbances.
Sewell and others have also contacted Duke University over the years. But the school disaffiliated itself with the Greek organization.
"We expect all Duke students to be respectful neighbors and good citizens in the community," Michael Schoenfeld, Duke's vice president for Public Affairs and Government Relations, said in a statement. "Students who live off-campus must observe local laws and ordinances just like any other resident, and we will hold individuals responsible for conduct that violates university policies."
In a statement, the Alpha Delta Phi national office wrote it does not own, lease or manage property in Durham. "While some chapter members may be among students renting private homes, we encourage neighbors to take concerns to the properties' owner."
Littman received a text from an unidentified member of Alpha Delta Phi apologizing after a recent party "quickly got out of hand."
"We struggled to manage people and are so sorry for the unacceptable conduct of some people who showed up and (are) very sorry about the noise levels," the text read. "However, we have been talking over the past few days and realize now that we are not able to effectively manage a party in this area.
"We have communicated to our fraternity that we will not be using our residence to host backyard parties anymore."
Sewell said the main message the neighborhood association is trying to convey is that residents do not want unsafe parties in the community.
"We are absolutely fine with Duke students living in our neighborhood," she said, "but we don't want huge, dangerous parties."