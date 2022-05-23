Outer Banks town to beachgoers: Please quit digging holes in the sand

KILL DEVIL HILLS — An Outer Banks town is pleading to beachgoers about the dangers of digging holes in the sand.

The warning comes with good reason: A man at a New Jersey beach died last week when a hole collapsed on him.

And these aren't just any holes. Officials from Kill Devil Hills in Dare County recently posted a picture on Facebook showing rescue supervisor David Elder standing in a large hole that he said was as much as 7 feet deep in some places.

Elder, who is 6 feet, 4 inches tall, said ocean rescue staff had warned the people digging the hole about the dangers. They promised to fill it in before they left.

But they didn't.

"Some people said there was an issue, and sure enough, I could see it from where I was standing,” he said.

Deep beach holes, in addition to possibly resulting in injuries for those who dig them, could delay or damage rescue vehicles operating on the beach, officials said in their online post. They can also trap sea turtles and their hatchlings, leading to fatal results.

A man commenting on the post mentioned that he broke his foot in four places and required two surgeries after stepping into a beach hole one night in 2017.

Elder said because the ocean water is cold, beachgoers tend to seek “alternate entertainment.”

“Sadly, this is the way that people choose to spend their time,” he said.

Elder recalled how in the town of Kitty Hawk in 1999, a teenage girl was in a deep hole that was close to the water when a swell crashed and filled it, covering her without a way to get out.

In 2014, a Virginia man died at Salvo, also on the Outer Banks, when sand collapsed on top of him after authorities said he was tunneling between two holes about 6 feet deep. When rescuers found the man, his family said he had been buried for up to 15 minutes.